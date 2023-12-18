Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan Band Performs at the Sapporo Snow Festival

    JAPAN

    02.09.2023

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Japan Band's Brass Band performs along with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Northern Army Band at the Sapporo Snow Festival. During their stay between Feb. 8-10, the soldiers of the band had the opportunity to play at the Sapporo Jazz School and on the main stage at Otori Park, Sapporo, Japan. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso.) (Graphics templates provided through licensing by Digital Juice.) (Music performed by the U.S. Army Japan Band and the JGSDF Northern Army Band.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909468
    VIRIN: 230216-A-TT996-1002
    Filename: DOD_110064114
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: JP

    Japan
    U.S. Army
    Band
    Ground Self Defense Force
    Sapporo
    Snow Festival

