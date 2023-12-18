U.S. Army Japan Band Performs at the Sapporo Snow Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Japan Band's Brass Band performs along with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Northern Army Band at the Sapporo Snow Festival. During their stay between Feb. 8-10, the soldiers of the band had the opportunity to play at the Sapporo Jazz School and on the main stage at Otori Park, Sapporo, Japan. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso.) (Graphics templates provided through licensing by Digital Juice.) (Music performed by the U.S. Army Japan Band and the JGSDF Northern Army Band.)