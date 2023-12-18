U.S. Army Japan Band Performs at the Sapporo Snow Festival

The U.S. Army Japan Band's Brass Band performs along with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Northern Army Band at the Sapporo Snow Festival. During their stay between Feb. 8-10, the soldiers of the band had the opportunity to play at the Sapporo Jazz School and on the main stage at Otori Park, Sapporo, Japan. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso.) (Graphics templates provided through licensing by Digital Juice.) (Music performed by the U.S. Army Japan Band and the JGSDF Northern Army Band.)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 01:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909468
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-TT996-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110064114
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
