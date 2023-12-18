MEDDAC Japan Civilian Health Care Navigator Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Japan Command Surgeon, COL Jeremy D. Johnson, and Medical Planner, Mr. Phillip W. Grinder, come together to inform the community about the Civilian Health Care Navigator Program. The program provides translators at a local Japanese hospital to support the U.S. Army Japan Civilian workforce. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.) (Music & graphic templates licensed by Digital Juice and Storyblocks.)