MEDDAC Japan Civilian Health Care Navigator Program

The U.S. Army Japan Command Surgeon, COL Jeremy D. Johnson, and Medical Planner, Mr. Phillip W. Grinder, come together to inform the community about the Civilian Health Care Navigator Program. The program provides translators at a local Japanese hospital to support the U.S. Army Japan Civilian workforce. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.) (Music & graphic templates licensed by Digital Juice and Storyblocks.)
