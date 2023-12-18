Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan B-Roll

    JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers of the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan conduct their missions departing from Kastner Heliport and conducting Over Water Ladder training, Refueling at Yokota Air Base and Night Survey of the Fuji Hills, Tokyo and Yokohama. (U.S. Army footage by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909465
    VIRIN: 231229-A-TT996-1001
    Filename: DOD_110064110
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: JP

    Japan
    refueling
    survey
    training
    Aviation Battalion
    .S. Army

