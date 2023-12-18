U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan conduct their missions departing from Kastner Heliport and conducting Over Water Ladder training, Refueling at Yokota Air Base and Night Survey of the Fuji Hills, Tokyo and Yokohama. (U.S. Army footage by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)