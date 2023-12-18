U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan B-Roll

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan conduct their missions departing from Kastner Heliport and conducting Over Water Ladder training, Refueling at Yokota Air Base and Night Survey of the Fuji Hills, Tokyo and Yokohama. (U.S. Army footage by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 23:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909465
|VIRIN:
|231229-A-TT996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110064110
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
