Soldiers of the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan conduct their missions departing from Kastner Heliport and conducting Surveys of the Fuji Hills, Over Water Ladder training, Tactical Casualty Evacuation training and Refueling at Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.) (Music & graphic templates licensed by Digital Juice and Storyblocks.)