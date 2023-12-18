video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan conducted an Water Survival Training Exercise with their Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Counterparts to teach them proper water techniques. This training was part of the U.S. Army Japan Co-Operative Work Program with serves to enhance the bi-lateral relations and cooperation between American and Japanese soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.) (Music & graphic templates licensed by Digital Juice and Storyblocks.)