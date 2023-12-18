Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Survival Training

    JAPAN

    10.24.2023

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan conducted an Water Survival Training Exercise with  their Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Counterparts to teach them proper water techniques. This training was part of the U.S. Army Japan Co-Operative Work Program with serves to enhance the bi-lateral relations and cooperation between American and Japanese soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.) (Music & graphic templates licensed by Digital Juice and Storyblocks.)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 23:41
    Location: JP

    Japan
    water survival
    training
    Ground Self Defense Force
    .S. Army

