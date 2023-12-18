Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan conducted an Water Survival Training Exercise with their Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Counterparts to teach them proper water techniques. This training was part of the U.S. Army Japan Co-Operative Work Program with serves to enhance the bi-lateral relations and cooperation between American and Japanese soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.) (Music & graphic templates licensed by Digital Juice and Storyblocks.)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 23:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909463
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-TT996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110064108
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
