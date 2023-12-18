Construction Electrician Petty Officer Third Class Eric Fleming, Central Tool Room Leading Petty Officer, speaks on the work and camaraderie of the deployed Navy Seabees and the impact on Sailors onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909462
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-MJ491-2256
|Filename:
|DOD_110064080
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Spotlight: CE3 Eric Fleming, by CPO MATTHEW JACKSON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT