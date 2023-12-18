Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Spotlight: MCSN Jordan Steis

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.07.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer MATTHEW JACKSON 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s Public Affairs Office, speaks on the importance of the job of an MC for Sailors onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909461
    VIRIN: 231107-N-MJ491-6232
    Filename: DOD_110064079
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Spotlight: MCSN Jordan Steis, by CPO MATTHEW JACKSON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mass Communication Specialist
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    MC

