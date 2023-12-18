AFN Spotlight: MCSN Jordan Steis

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s Public Affairs Office, speaks on the importance of the job of an MC for Sailors onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909461
|VIRIN:
|231107-N-MJ491-6232
|Filename:
|DOD_110064079
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
