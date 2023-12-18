Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: MC3 Emily Guillory

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.07.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer MATTHEW JACKSON 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    This ‘Radio Around the Region’ features Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Guillory, attached to American Forces Network on Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909459
    VIRIN: 231107-N-MJ491-8449
    Filename: DOD_110064077
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IO

    TAGS

    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    AFN Pacific
    RadioAroundTheRegion

