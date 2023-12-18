Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Hokanson receives familiarization flight with D.C. ANG

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson receives a familiarization flight on Joint Base Andrews, MD, Aug. 5, 2023. The 113th Wing took Hokanson on a flight to familiarize with the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909456
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-XC675-1002
    Filename: DOD_110064066
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Hokanson receives familiarization flight with D.C. ANG, by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    familiarization
    121st
    DCANG
    falcon fighters

