General Hokanson receives familiarization flight with D.C. ANG

U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson receives a familiarization flight on Joint Base Andrews, MD, Aug. 5, 2023. The 113th Wing took Hokanson on a flight to familiarize with the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)
|08.05.2023
|12.28.2023 22:06
|Package
|909456
|230805-Z-XC675-1002
|DOD_110064066
|00:00:32
|DC, US
|0
|0
