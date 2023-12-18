Songbook Market Cultural Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Members of the Camp Humphreys community visited Tongbok Market, March 18, as part of a free cultural tour sponsored by the People-to-People Pyeongtaek Chapter.



Each participant was given a 10,000-won voucher (approx. $10) to purchase lunch from one of the many restaurants or street vendors. They also had the opportunity to listen to a short lecture on the history and importance of Tongbok market for the community of Pyeongtaek.



Following lunch at the market the group traveled to Pyeongtaek Premium Outlet where they were given time to look at the various shops. The event ended with a viewing of a movie from their in-house movie theater.