    Songbook Market Cultural Tour

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2023

    Video by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Members of the Camp Humphreys community visited Tongbok Market, March 18, as part of a free cultural tour sponsored by the People-to-People Pyeongtaek Chapter.

    Each participant was given a 10,000-won voucher (approx. $10) to purchase lunch from one of the many restaurants or street vendors. They also had the opportunity to listen to a short lecture on the history and importance of Tongbok market for the community of Pyeongtaek.

    Following lunch at the market the group traveled to Pyeongtaek Premium Outlet where they were given time to look at the various shops. The event ended with a viewing of a movie from their in-house movie theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 20:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909451
    VIRIN: 230318-A-BL368-1001
    Filename: DOD_110064035
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: KR

    This work, Songbook Market Cultural Tour, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Pyeongtaek
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

