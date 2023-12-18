80th Anniversary of the "Four Chaplains"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel, Feb. 3, to honor the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the USAT Dorchester.



In 1943, the Dorchester, carrying more than 900 men, made its way across the Atlantic Ocean to join the Allied forces fighting in World War II. An attack sunk the ship but not before four chaplains made their mark on history by caring after others even in the midst of peril.



Their legacy is the namesake of the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel on Humphreys.