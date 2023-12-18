Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of the "Four Chaplains"

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2023

    Video by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel, Feb. 3, to honor the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the USAT Dorchester.

    In 1943, the Dorchester, carrying more than 900 men, made its way across the Atlantic Ocean to join the Allied forces fighting in World War II. An attack sunk the ship but not before four chaplains made their mark on history by caring after others even in the midst of peril.

    Their legacy is the namesake of the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel on Humphreys.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    Dorchester
    Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

