A Journey Through First Troop Armory's Rich Legacy

Explore the historic armory of First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, also known as the First Troop Armory or the 23rd Street Armory. First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry is a private military organization in the service of the United States and is also a unit of the Pennsylvania National Guard, made up of Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1-104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division. The unit was organized in 1774 and fought in the battles of Trenton and Princeton during the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 20:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909446
|VIRIN:
|231228-Z-IK914-8011
|Filename:
|DOD_110063994
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
