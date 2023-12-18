2023 USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Humphreys community welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond as the new senior enlisted leader in a change of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 9, at Collier Fitness Center. The ceremony also bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, recognizing his accomplishments during his time at Humphreys and thanking Lemon and his family as they prepared move to Fort Knox, Ky.