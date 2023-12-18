Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Video by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Camp Humphreys community welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond as the new senior enlisted leader in a change of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 9, at Collier Fitness Center. The ceremony also bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, recognizing his accomplishments during his time at Humphreys and thanking Lemon and his family as they prepared move to Fort Knox, Ky.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    change of responsibility
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    Camp Humphrys

