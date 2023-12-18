Camp Humphreys community welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond as the new senior enlisted leader in a change of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 9, at Collier Fitness Center. The ceremony also bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, recognizing his accomplishments during his time at Humphreys and thanking Lemon and his family as they prepared move to Fort Knox, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 20:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909442
|VIRIN:
|230109-A-BL368-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110063981
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
