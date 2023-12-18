DeCA Provides Holiday Food Safety Tips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



231214-N-ML137-1002 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 14, 2023) U.S. Army Warrant Officer Paulina Enriquez, a food safety officer with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA); Victor Galloway, store director for Orote Commissary; and Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted leader of DeCA, talk about various ways to ensure safe consumption of food during the holiday season. Music removed due to copyright. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)