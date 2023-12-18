231214-N-ML137-1002 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 14, 2023) U.S. Army Warrant Officer Paulina Enriquez, a food safety officer with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA); Victor Galloway, store director for Orote Commissary; and Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted leader of DeCA, talk about various ways to ensure safe consumption of food during the holiday season. Music removed due to copyright. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909441
|VIRIN:
|231214-N-ML137-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110063975
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DeCA Provides Holiday Food Safety Tips, by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT