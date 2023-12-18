Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DeCA Provides Holiday Food Safety Tips

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    12.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    231214-N-ML137-1002 NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Dec. 14, 2023) U.S. Army Warrant Officer Paulina Enriquez, a food safety officer with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA); Victor Galloway, store director for Orote Commissary; and Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted leader of DeCA, talk about various ways to ensure safe consumption of food during the holiday season. Music removed due to copyright. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    12.14.2023
    12.28.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909441
    VIRIN: 231214-N-ML137-1002
    Filename: DOD_110063975
    Length: 00:02:26
    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA)
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    holiday food safety
    safe food prepping and consumption

