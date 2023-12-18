Soldiers take part in U.S. Army North-led readiness exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 16th Military Police Brigade arrive at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. July 10, 2023 as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, commonly known as an EDRE. Three separate battalions from the 16th MP Brigade took part in the readiness exercise to evaluate each units' ability to deploy quickly and efficiently, ensuring the U.S. Army's preparedness for global operations. The EDRE was executed by U.S. Army North, and the XVIII Airborne Corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram)