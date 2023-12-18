Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers take part in U.S. Army North-led readiness exercise

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 16th Military Police Brigade arrive at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. July 10, 2023 as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, commonly known as an EDRE. Three separate battalions from the 16th MP Brigade took part in the readiness exercise to evaluate each units' ability to deploy quickly and efficiently, ensuring the U.S. Army's preparedness for global operations. The EDRE was executed by U.S. Army North, and the XVIII Airborne Corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909437
    VIRIN: 230710-A-NL820-9491
    Filename: DOD_110063856
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers take part in U.S. Army North-led readiness exercise, by SGT Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    U.S. Army North
    EDRE
    Lethality

