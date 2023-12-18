U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 16th Military Police Brigade arrive at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. July 10, 2023 as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, commonly known as an EDRE. Three separate battalions from the 16th MP Brigade took part in the readiness exercise to evaluate each units' ability to deploy quickly and efficiently, ensuring the U.S. Army's preparedness for global operations. The EDRE was executed by U.S. Army North, and the XVIII Airborne Corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909437
|VIRIN:
|230710-A-NL820-9491
|Filename:
|DOD_110063856
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers take part in U.S. Army North-led readiness exercise, by SGT Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
