2023 NORAD Tracks Santa Video Spot 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is the fourth and final NORAD Tracks Santa video spot in a series highlighting and promoting the annual program. In this video spot a young boy is playing with toys that display NORAD's multi-layered defense network used track Santa each December 24, with his mother explaining how the F-16 toy is a part of how the command defends North America. The series of video spots are to entertain and inform the worldwide audience of the NTS program, the Department of Defense's largest community outreach event. Actors in each spot are members and family members of North American Aerospace Defense Command and/or U.S. Northern Command. (Department of Defense video by Mr. Thomas Paul)