This is the fourth and final NORAD Tracks Santa video spot in a series highlighting and promoting the annual program. In this video spot a young boy is playing with toys that display NORAD's multi-layered defense network used track Santa each December 24, with his mother explaining how the F-16 toy is a part of how the command defends North America. The series of video spots are to entertain and inform the worldwide audience of the NTS program, the Department of Defense's largest community outreach event. Actors in each spot are members and family members of North American Aerospace Defense Command and/or U.S. Northern Command. (Department of Defense video by Mr. Thomas Paul)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 17:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|909436
|VIRIN:
|231222-F-NE677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110063842
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 NORAD Tracks Santa Video Spot 4, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
