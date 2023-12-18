Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 NORAD Tracks Santa Video Spot 4

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    This is the fourth and final NORAD Tracks Santa video spot in a series highlighting and promoting the annual program. In this video spot a young boy is playing with toys that display NORAD's multi-layered defense network used track Santa each December 24, with his mother explaining how the F-16 toy is a part of how the command defends North America. The series of video spots are to entertain and inform the worldwide audience of the NTS program, the Department of Defense's largest community outreach event. Actors in each spot are members and family members of North American Aerospace Defense Command and/or U.S. Northern Command. (Department of Defense video by Mr. Thomas Paul)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909436
    VIRIN: 231222-F-NE677-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063842
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NORAD
    Santa
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Homeland Defense
    NORAD Tracks Santa

