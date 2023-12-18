Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Silver Flag Live Burn Pit B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of the live burn pit located at the Silver Flag exercise site, Tyndall Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909412
    VIRIN: 231227-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063478
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silver Flag Live Burn Pit B-roll, by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Live-fire exercise

    TAGS

    fire
    usmc
    acc
    silver flag
    usaf
    tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT