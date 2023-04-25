Illustration was created by reconfiguring a single group photograph into a motion graphic, individually highlighting each person. The resulting graphic, designed to play on command’s digital signage system, acknowledges and welcomes 14 new hires at the command in the month of April. (U.S. Navy video illustration by Nancy Knott)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 13:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909410
|VIRIN:
|230425-N-LV582-2680
|Filename:
|DOD_110063464
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Digital signage mp4 created on April 25, 2023, to highlight new hires at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, by Nancy Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
