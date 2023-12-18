A comprehensive look into the Minuteman III ICBM Test and Evaluation Program, located at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Contains multiple interviews with key personnel, including the Commanders of the 377 TEG and 576 FLTS, describing the overall efforts required to maintain the program, the manpower that is required and reasons why the program is so important to the security of our nation and allies around the world. Filmed and edited by Robert Hill(AVPS 90MWPA), Narrated by Glenn Robertson (CI Chief 90MWPA)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909400
|VIRIN:
|230904-F-MN204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110063346
|Length:
|00:10:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
