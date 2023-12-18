Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minuteman III ICBM Test and Evaluation Program

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A comprehensive look into the Minuteman III ICBM Test and Evaluation Program, located at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Contains multiple interviews with key personnel, including the Commanders of the 377 TEG and 576 FLTS, describing the overall efforts required to maintain the program, the manpower that is required and reasons why the program is so important to the security of our nation and allies around the world. Filmed and edited by Robert Hill(AVPS 90MWPA), Narrated by Glenn Robertson (CI Chief 90MWPA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909400
    VIRIN: 230904-F-MN204-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063346
    Length: 00:10:08
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    ICBM
    Minuteman III
    90MW
    576 FLTS
    377 FTMMXS
    377 TEG

