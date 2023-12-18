video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A comprehensive look into the Minuteman III ICBM Test and Evaluation Program, located at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Contains multiple interviews with key personnel, including the Commanders of the 377 TEG and 576 FLTS, describing the overall efforts required to maintain the program, the manpower that is required and reasons why the program is so important to the security of our nation and allies around the world. Filmed and edited by Robert Hill(AVPS 90MWPA), Narrated by Glenn Robertson (CI Chief 90MWPA)