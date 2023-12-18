USACE and MECA Partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a shortened version of a product used at a meeting between USACE personnel and the Mid-West Electric Consumers Association at this year's MECA annual conference. MECA promotes and protects the interest of federal power customers and their consumers within the Missouri River Basin. The org has contributed customer funding to the hydropower missions supported by USACE Omaha District. This video interviews SME's from all six of the main-stem dams along the Missouri River and explains the impact this customer funding has had on the hydropower mission.



