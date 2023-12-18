Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE and MECA Partnership

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Declan Barnes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    This is a shortened version of a product used at a meeting between USACE personnel and the Mid-West Electric Consumers Association at this year's MECA annual conference. MECA promotes and protects the interest of federal power customers and their consumers within the Missouri River Basin. The org has contributed customer funding to the hydropower missions supported by USACE Omaha District. This video interviews SME's from all six of the main-stem dams along the Missouri River and explains the impact this customer funding has had on the hydropower mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909399
    VIRIN: 231206-A-TG831-1051
    Filename: DOD_110063343
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE and MECA Partnership, by Declan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hydropower
    USACE Omaha District
    USACE Omaha

