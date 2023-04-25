Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digital signage mp4 created on April 25, 2023, to highlight new hires at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport.

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Video by Nancy Knott 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Photo illustration was created by reconfiguring a single group photograph into a motion graphic, individually highlighting each person. The resulting graphic, designed to play on command’s digital signage system, acknowledges and welcomes 14 new hires at the command in the month of April. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Nancy Knott)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909390
    VIRIN: 230425-N-LV582-5081
    Filename: DOD_110063250
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digital signage mp4 created on April 25, 2023, to highlight new hires at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport., by Nancy Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PhotoIllustration

