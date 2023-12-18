Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command Area of Responsibility

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grace Lyles 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 19, 2023) The globe spins to show U.S. Fleet Forces Command's area of responsibility as part of a video created for Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2023. LSE 2023 is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets, in support of the joint force. The training is based on a progression of scenarios that will assess and refine modern warfare concepts, including Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE), and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO). Participating units will include six Navy and Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered Fleets, including U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet, operating seamlessly across 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace Lyles)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909382
    VIRIN: 230719-N-WE282-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063200
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Area of Responsibility, by PO2 Grace Lyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USFFC
    LSE23

