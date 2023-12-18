NORFOLK, Va. (July 19, 2023) The globe spins to show U.S. Fleet Forces Command's area of responsibility as part of a video created for Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2023. LSE 2023 is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets, in support of the joint force. The training is based on a progression of scenarios that will assess and refine modern warfare concepts, including Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE), and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO). Participating units will include six Navy and Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered Fleets, including U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet, operating seamlessly across 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace Lyles)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909382
|VIRIN:
|230719-N-WE282-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110063200
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Area of Responsibility, by PO2 Grace Lyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
