U.S. Fleet Forces Command Area of Responsibility

NORFOLK, Va. (July 19, 2023) The globe spins to show U.S. Fleet Forces Command's area of responsibility as part of a video created for Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2023. LSE 2023 is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets, in support of the joint force. The training is based on a progression of scenarios that will assess and refine modern warfare concepts, including Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE), and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO). Participating units will include six Navy and Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered Fleets, including U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet, operating seamlessly across 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace Lyles)