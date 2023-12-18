Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 AAAF Liaison Working Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    09.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Liaison officers from 25 African partner nations attended the Association of African Air Forces Liaison Working Group (AAAF LNO WG) in Tunis, Tunisia, Sep. 11-16, 2023. The AAAF LNO WG is a U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa working group designed to help develop AAAF into a self-run, decision making organization facilitating cooperation and progress. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909377
    VIRIN: 230929-F-TO537-1002
    Filename: DOD_110063180
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: TUNIS, TN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 AAAF Liaison Working Group, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Republic of Tunisia (Tunisia)

    TAGS

    partnerships
    Tunisia
    AFAFRICOM
    AAAF
    Liaison Working Group
    Women's peace and Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT