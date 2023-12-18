Liaison officers from 25 African partner nations attended the Association of African Air Forces Liaison Working Group (AAAF LNO WG) in Tunis, Tunisia, Sep. 11-16, 2023. The AAAF LNO WG is a U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa working group designed to help develop AAAF into a self-run, decision making organization facilitating cooperation and progress. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 09:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909377
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-TO537-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110063180
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 AAAF Liaison Working Group, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Republic of Tunisia (Tunisia)
