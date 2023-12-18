Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bachata

    TURKEY

    08.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from the Polish, Spanish, Turkish, and U.S. militaries participate in a Bachata class held in the Titan Fitness Center on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 19, 2023. This class teaches a distinct style of dance, while also promoting partnerships with allied militaries.(U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 07:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909367
    VIRIN: 230809-F-TO537-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063099
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: TR

    Dance

    TAGS

    USAFE; 39 ABW; Turkey; Partnerships; Dance

