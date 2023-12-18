Polish and U.S. Soldiers Advance Gunnery Skills Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Polish troops and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company “Blackjack”, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 3rd Infantry Division, conducted Table I training on the advanced gunnery training system for proficiency on the M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank, along with platform specific gunnery-related skills at Nowa Deba, Poland, Dec. 19-21, 2023. Table I is a prerequisite to Table VI, a culminating live fire exercise in January where the Polish and Blackjack Soldiers apply and execute what they learned to earn their gunnery qualification. The training tests their readiness and cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and contribution to their mission in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)