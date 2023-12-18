Polish troops and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company “Blackjack”, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 3rd Infantry Division, conducted Table I training on the advanced gunnery training system for proficiency on the M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank, along with platform specific gunnery-related skills at Nowa Deba, Poland, Dec. 19-21, 2023. Table I is a prerequisite to Table VI, a culminating live fire exercise in January where the Polish and Blackjack Soldiers apply and execute what they learned to earn their gunnery qualification. The training tests their readiness and cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and contribution to their mission in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 06:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909366
|VIRIN:
|231220-A-PA175-3965
|Filename:
|DOD_110063083
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Polish and U.S. Soldiers Advance Gunnery Skills Test, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
