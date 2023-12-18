Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish and U.S. Soldiers Advance Gunnery Skills Test

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    12.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Polish troops and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company “Blackjack”, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 3rd Infantry Division, conducted Table I training on the advanced gunnery training system for proficiency on the M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank, along with platform specific gunnery-related skills at Nowa Deba, Poland, Dec. 19-21, 2023. Table I is a prerequisite to Table VI, a culminating live fire exercise in January where the Polish and Blackjack Soldiers apply and execute what they learned to earn their gunnery qualification. The training tests their readiness and cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and contribution to their mission in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 06:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909366
    VIRIN: 231220-A-PA175-3965
    Filename: DOD_110063083
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL

    This work, Polish and U.S. Soldiers Advance Gunnery Skills Test, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

