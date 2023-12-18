Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples Army Navy Flag Football 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    231209-N-UF271-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 9, 2023) AFN video covering the 2023 Army Navy flag fooball game at Naples Middle High School. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 06:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909365
    VIRIN: 231209-N-UF271-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063079
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Army Navy Flag Football 2023, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Naples
    NSA Naples
    Flag Football
    Army Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT