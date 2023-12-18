Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39 ABW 2023 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    12.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Video footage and photos from exercise and events throughout the year on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye during 2023. Team Titan worked hard to accomplish the 39th Air Base Wing’s mission as well as maintaining an amazing quality of life on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 04:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909362
    VIRIN: 231228-F-TO537-1001
    Filename: DOD_110063042
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39 ABW 2023 Year in Review, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    USAFE
    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Team Titan
    2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT