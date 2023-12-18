Lifeguard Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maximus Aparicio and Juachim Killian, high school students and lifeguards at the Camp Foster Aquatic Center, speak about how they rescued a U.S. Marine that blacked out while swimming in a pool at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2023. Blackouts are a dangerous occurrence on the tropical island of Okinawa and after training both Aparicio and Killian received, they were able to utilize it and save a life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Audrey Martinez)