    Lifeguard Spotlight

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    Maximus Aparicio and Juachim Killian, high school students and lifeguards at the Camp Foster Aquatic Center, speak about how they rescued a U.S. Marine that blacked out while swimming in a pool at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2023. Blackouts are a dangerous occurrence on the tropical island of Okinawa and after training both Aparicio and Killian received, they were able to utilize it and save a life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 03:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909354
    VIRIN: 231210-M-VB745-1853
    Filename: DOD_110062900
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifeguard Spotlight, by LCpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lifeguard
    Okinawa
    Camp Foster
    U.S. Marine
    Water Safety

