Maximus Aparicio and Juachim Killian, high school students and lifeguards at the Camp Foster Aquatic Center, speak about how they rescued a U.S. Marine that blacked out while swimming in a pool at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2023. Blackouts are a dangerous occurrence on the tropical island of Okinawa and after training both Aparicio and Killian received, they were able to utilize it and save a life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 03:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909354
|VIRIN:
|231210-M-VB745-1853
|Filename:
|DOD_110062900
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lifeguard Spotlight, by LCpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT