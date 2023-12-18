JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 18, 2023) NOAA's 2023 central Pacific hurricane season outlook called for four to seven tropical cyclones in the central Pacific basin. Are you ready? Will Luna, Region Emergency Manager, Navy Region Hawaii, explains how you should prepare. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 17:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909346
|VIRIN:
|230718-N-KN989-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110062794
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Prepare for Hurricane Season: Doing Your Research, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT