Prepare for Hurricane Season: Doing Your Research

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 18, 2023) NOAA's 2023 central Pacific hurricane season outlook called for four to seven tropical cyclones in the central Pacific basin. Are you ready? Will Luna, Region Emergency Manager, Navy Region Hawaii, explains how you should prepare. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)