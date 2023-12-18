Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepare for Hurricane Season: Doing Your Research

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 18, 2023) NOAA's 2023 central Pacific hurricane season outlook called for four to seven tropical cyclones in the central Pacific basin. Are you ready? Will Luna, Region Emergency Manager, Navy Region Hawaii, explains how you should prepare. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

