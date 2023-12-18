Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sharing the D.C. ANG story in memory of 9/11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    D.C. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith, commander, 113th Wing, and various D.C. Air National Guardsmen with the 113th Wing describe the Aerospace Control Alert mission to Caroline Patrickis, a local ABC affiliate news reporter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 7, 2023. The ACA mission was established after the D.C. Air National Guard’s historic response to September 11. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909345
    VIRIN: 230907-F-XC675-1010
    Filename: DOD_110062790
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharing the D.C. ANG story in memory of 9/11, by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    911
    reporter
    ACA
    aerospace control alert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT