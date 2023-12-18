video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909339" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet Dr. Terry Duncan, the Army Substance Abuse Program Specialist for Hunter Army Airfield. From eductating the community on how to prevent substance abuse and suicide, to helping Soldiers, family members and DoD civilians in need, Dr. Duncan is an excellent example of how great our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison team is. Thanks for all you do Dr. Duncan. Congratulations on being named as the Face of the Garrison for April 2023!



Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation. (U.S. Army Video by Daniel Malta)



_______

Social Media Analytics: (Combined across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook/Instagram accounts): Reach- 1378; Likes- 10; Comments- 0; Shares- 3