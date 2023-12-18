Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Garrison

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Meet Dr. Terry Duncan, the Army Substance Abuse Program Specialist for Hunter Army Airfield. From eductating the community on how to prevent substance abuse and suicide, to helping Soldiers, family members and DoD civilians in need, Dr. Duncan is an excellent example of how great our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison team is. Thanks for all you do Dr. Duncan. Congratulations on being named as the Face of the Garrison for April 2023!

    Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation. (U.S. Army Video by Daniel Malta)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 17:15
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US

