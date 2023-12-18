video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation.



Knutsford Thompson is our July Face of the Garrison! Working as an Engineer Technician and Quality Assurance Evaluator for the Directorate of Public Works, Thompson served over 20 years as a combat engineer in the Army, and continues to serve each day by going the extra mile to get the job done right for our Soldiers, family members, and DoD civilians. We are grateful for Thompson's service to our community, and are proud to have him as our July 2023 Face of the Garrison. (U.S. Army Video by Molly Cooke)



