Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation. You might have seen Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services Firefighter Chuck Roberts out and about on post responding to incidents and fighting fires. During this month's Faces of Garrison, we introduce you to the man behind the mask. Thanks for all you do to keep our community safe Chuck! You are definitely deserving of the March 2023 Faces of Garrison title! (U.S. Army Video by Molly Cooke)
_______
Social Media Analytics: (Combined across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook/Instagram accounts): Reach- 2689; Likes- 109; Comments- 5; Shares- 5
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 17:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|909334
|VIRIN:
|230326-D-AI640-5568
|Filename:
|DOD_110062751
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Garrison, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT