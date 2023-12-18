video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation. You might have seen Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services Firefighter Chuck Roberts out and about on post responding to incidents and fighting fires. During this month's Faces of Garrison, we introduce you to the man behind the mask. Thanks for all you do to keep our community safe Chuck! You are definitely deserving of the March 2023 Faces of Garrison title! (U.S. Army Video by Molly Cooke)



