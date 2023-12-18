Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Garrison

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation.

    Meet June’s Face of the Garrison, Chris Harris, an air traffic controller on Hunter Army Airfield. Thanks for all you do to keep our airfield operations going strong! (U.S. Army Video by Daniel Malta)

    _______
    Social Media Analytics: (Combined across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook/Instagram accounts): Reach- 453; Likes- 2; Comments- 0; Shares- 0

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 17:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909331
    VIRIN: 230625-A-DM187-1090
    Filename: DOD_110062748
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Garrison, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Airfield Operations
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Faces of Garrison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT