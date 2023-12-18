Faces of Garrison is a monthly social media series that recognizes deserving employees across the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison who work to support the Soldiers, families, and civilians living and working on the installation.
Meet June’s Face of the Garrison, Chris Harris, an air traffic controller on Hunter Army Airfield. Thanks for all you do to keep our airfield operations going strong! (U.S. Army Video by Daniel Malta)
_______
Social Media Analytics: (Combined across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook/Instagram accounts): Reach- 453; Likes- 2; Comments- 0; Shares- 0
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 17:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|909331
|VIRIN:
|230625-A-DM187-1090
|Filename:
|DOD_110062748
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Garrison, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT