Impaired Driving PSA

Every year, countless lives are lost due to impaired driving caused by alcohol and drugs. The consequences of impaired driving are real and far-reaching. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic accidents caused by alcohol and drug impairment account for nearly 25% of all traffic-related deaths globally. Education is the key to prevention. By raising awareness and teaching responsible decision-making, we can empower ourselves and others to make the right choices.



(Co-Produced by Jasmyne Ferber, Gloriann Martin and Spc. Elyssa Campos)