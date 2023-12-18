Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Impaired Driving PSA

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Jasmyne Ferber and Gloriann Martin

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Every year, countless lives are lost due to impaired driving caused by alcohol and drugs. The consequences of impaired driving are real and far-reaching. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic accidents caused by alcohol and drug impairment account for nearly 25% of all traffic-related deaths globally. Education is the key to prevention. By raising awareness and teaching responsible decision-making, we can empower ourselves and others to make the right choices.

    (Co-Produced by Jasmyne Ferber, Gloriann Martin and Spc. Elyssa Campos)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 909330
    VIRIN: 230713-A-OL973-6840
    Filename: DOD_110062739
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: US

    This work, Impaired Driving PSA, by Jasmyne Ferber and Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSA
    Drunk and Drugged Driving
    Impaired Driving

