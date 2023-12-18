Marines and Sailors with 3rd Medical Logistics Company held a Pearl Harbor remembrance Dec 8, 2023, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. The unit held the event to remember those lost Dec 7, 1941, during the surprise attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 18:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909326
|VIRIN:
|231208-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110062703
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Remembering Pearl Harbor, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT