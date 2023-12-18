Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering Pearl Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marines and Sailors with 3rd Medical Logistics Company held a Pearl Harbor remembrance Dec 8, 2023, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. The unit held the event to remember those lost Dec 7, 1941, during the surprise attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909326
    VIRIN: 231208-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110062703
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Pearl Harbor, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Okinawa AFN Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT