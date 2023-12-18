Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leaping for Language

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Kadena Language Enabled Airman Program chapter held an educational seminar Nov 15, 2023, on Kadena Airbase, Okinawa, Japan. LEAP is an Air Force Culture and Language Center managed, volunteer program open to Active Duty officer and enlisted Airmen and in most career fields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909325
    VIRIN: 231116-M-YD755-1001
    Filename: DOD_110062693
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaping for Language, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    af leap air force kadena afn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT