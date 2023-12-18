The Kadena Language Enabled Airman Program chapter held an educational seminar Nov 15, 2023, on Kadena Airbase, Okinawa, Japan. LEAP is an Air Force Culture and Language Center managed, volunteer program open to Active Duty officer and enlisted Airmen and in most career fields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 18:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909325
|VIRIN:
|231116-M-YD755-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110062693
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Leaping for Language, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
