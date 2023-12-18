Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Workforce Wednesday: Tech Sgt. Maycoll Hurtado, Defense Media Activity

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Video by Jasmyne Ferber and Gloriann Martin

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Maycoll Hurtado, Section Chief of Military Personnel at the Defense Media Activity on Fort Meade discusses his role in his organization, his background, and why he likes most about working at Fort Meade.

    (Co-produced by Jasmyne Ferber, Gloriann Martin and Spc. Elyssa Campos, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909323
    VIRIN: 231018-A-OL973-1114
    Filename: DOD_110062666
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    This work, Workforce Wednesday: Tech Sgt. Maycoll Hurtado, Defense Media Activity, by Jasmyne Ferber and Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

