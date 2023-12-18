Mosaic Tiger 24-1 Day 5 B Roll Avon Park

Mosaic Tiger is a command and control exercise designed to test and develop the ability to generate airpower at austere locations in challenging conditions.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909320
|VIRIN:
|231117-F-JS667-5453
|Filename:
|DOD_110062626
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
