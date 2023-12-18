Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 Day 1 B-Roll Avon Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Mosaic Tiger is a command and control exercise designed to test and develop the ability to generate airpower at austere locations in challenging conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909318
    VIRIN: 231117-F-JS667-1254
    Filename: DOD_110062600
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 24-1 Day 1 B-Roll Avon Park, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    23rd Wing
    Mosaic Tiger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT