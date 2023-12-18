Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Nepal Disaster Response Exercise & Exchange (DREE)

    KATHMANDU, NEPAL

    11.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The U.S. Army, at the request of the Government of the Republic of Nepal, and in partnership with the Nepali military, conducts the 2023 Nepal Disaster Response Exercise & Exchange (DREE) in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 6-10, 2023. The 2023 Nepal DREE is part of the continued multilateral engagement of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the Government of Nepal (GON). The DREE is composed of Expert Academic Discussions (EAD), a combined discussion-based Table-Top Exercises (TTX), a Field Technical Exercise (FTX), and multilateral demonstrations. The participating and observing countries of the 2023 Nepal DREE are: Nepal, U.S., Canada, India, Maldives, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and U.K. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909315
    VIRIN: 231110-A-MH953-4875
    Filename: DOD_110062522
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KATHMANDU, NP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    U.S. Army
    DREE
    USARAC
    acificResilience

