The U.S. Army, at the request of the Government of the Republic of Nepal, and in partnership with the Nepali military, conducts the 2023 Nepal Disaster Response Exercise & Exchange (DREE) in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 6-10, 2023. The 2023 Nepal DREE is part of the continued multilateral engagement of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the Government of Nepal (GON). The DREE is composed of Expert Academic Discussions (EAD), a combined discussion-based Table-Top Exercises (TTX), a Field Technical Exercise (FTX), and multilateral demonstrations. The participating and observing countries of the 2023 Nepal DREE are: Nepal, U.S., Canada, India, Maldives, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and U.K. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909315
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-MH953-4875
|Filename:
|DOD_110062522
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KATHMANDU, NP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Nepal Disaster Response Exercise & Exchange (DREE), by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
