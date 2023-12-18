Homecoming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Tedford, 121st Maintenance Group, says goodbye to his family before a deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility and greets them upon his return on Dec. 21, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard base, Ohio. The 121st ARW uses its KC-135 Stratotankers to help provide the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and enhance its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)