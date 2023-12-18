U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Tedford, 121st Maintenance Group, says goodbye to his family before a deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility and greets them upon his return on Dec. 21, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard base, Ohio. The 121st ARW uses its KC-135 Stratotankers to help provide the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and enhance its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 12:44
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|909307
|VIRIN:
|231221-Z-UU033-8965
|Filename:
|DOD_110062421
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Homecoming, by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT