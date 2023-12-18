Maj Gen Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, and CMSgt Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, want to thank our 36,000 Airmen and their families for all their hard work and sacrifices in 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909304
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-ZD661-2160
|Filename:
|DOD_110062387
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023: A Year in Review, by Capt. Matthew Stott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT