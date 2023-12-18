Sailors, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), detail their experiences as part of the ship's flying squad while on deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 7. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909302
|VIRIN:
|230807-N-SK336-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110062383
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 230807-N-SK336-1001, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
