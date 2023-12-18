Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230807-N-SK336-1001

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), detail their experiences as part of the ship's flying squad while on deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 7. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909302
    VIRIN: 230807-N-SK336-1001
    Filename: DOD_110062383
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230807-N-SK336-1001, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy

