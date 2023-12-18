230807-N-SK336-1001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), detail their experiences as part of the ship's flying squad while on deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 7. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)