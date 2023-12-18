FTPCC Interview: Alexander Morris

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909251" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with Alexander Morris, a cadet with the ROTC program at Drexel University and cornet with First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry.



First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry is a private military organization in the service of the United States and is also a unit of the Pennsylvania National Guard, made up of Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1-104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division. The unit was organized in 1774 and fought in the battles of Trenton and Princeton during the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)