FTPCC Interview: Alexander Morris

Interview with Alexander Morris, a cadet with the ROTC program at Drexel University and cornet with First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry.
First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry is a private military organization in the service of the United States and is also a unit of the Pennsylvania National Guard, made up of Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1-104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division. The unit was organized in 1774 and fought in the battles of Trenton and Princeton during the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
