Marine Minute: Steel Knight 23 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines, Sailors and Airmen with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in exercise Steel Knight on Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 27 to Dec. 15, 2023. Steel Knight ensures 1st Marine Division and I MEF are optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison SantaMaria)