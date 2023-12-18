Command team of the 646th Regional Support Group (Forward) and Mobilization Support Brigade, Col. Robert D. Hegland and Command Sgt. Maj. Darren L. Dwyer, deliver a holiday and safety message to the MSB Soldiers, civilians, and family members. The 646th RSG (Foward) is currently mobilized to Fort Cavazos, Texas, "The Great Place" for a one-year tour.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 10:52
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909239
|VIRIN:
|231220-A-GJ246-7294
|Filename:
|DOD_110062237
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mobilization Support Brigade Holiday and Safety Message, by MAJ Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
