    Mobilization Support Brigade Holiday and Safety Message

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Maj. Brandon Fambro 

    Mobilization Support Brigade

    Command team of the 646th Regional Support Group (Forward) and Mobilization Support Brigade, Col. Robert D. Hegland and Command Sgt. Maj. Darren L. Dwyer, deliver a holiday and safety message to the MSB Soldiers, civilians, and family members. The 646th RSG (Foward) is currently mobilized to Fort Cavazos, Texas, "The Great Place" for a one-year tour.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 10:52
    Category: Greetings
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Hometown: MADISON, WI, US

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Holiday Season
    103rd Sustainment Command
    79th Theater Sustainment Command

