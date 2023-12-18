Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Steel Knight 23

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines, Sailors and Airmen with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in exercise Steel Knight on Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 27 to Dec. 15, 2023.  Steel Knight ensures 1st Marine Division and I MEF are optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison SantaMaria)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 909237
    VIRIN: 231227-M-FU507-1001
    Filename: DOD_110062229
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Camp Pendleton
    1st MARDIV
    Joint Service
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    weeklyvideos
    Steel Knight 2023

