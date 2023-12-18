Marines, Sailors and Airmen with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in exercise Steel Knight on Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 27 to Dec. 15, 2023. Steel Knight ensures 1st Marine Division and I MEF are optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison SantaMaria)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 10:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|909237
|VIRIN:
|231227-M-FU507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110062229
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: Steel Knight 23, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT