Soldiers of the 3rd DSB Explain the Pillars of the Prevention Work Force: Spiritual Connectedness

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zac Scahill, the unit ministry noncommissioned officer for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the importance of spiritual connectedness and resources available to Soldiers while deployed at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Dec. 27, 2023. The prevention workforce's mission is to provide holistic and creative initiatives to support Soldiers across the eight protective factors: food security, personal wellness, leadership, healthy outlets, healthy relationships, spiritual connectedness, finance, safe housing, and communities. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)