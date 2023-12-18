Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB Explain the Pillars of the Prevention Work Force: Spiritual Connectedness

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zac Scahill, the unit ministry noncommissioned officer for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the importance of spiritual connectedness and resources available to Soldiers while deployed at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Dec. 27, 2023. The prevention workforce's mission is to provide holistic and creative initiatives to support Soldiers across the eight protective factors: food security, personal wellness, leadership, healthy outlets, healthy relationships, spiritual connectedness, finance, safe housing, and communities. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 04:53
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    This work, Soldiers of the 3rd DSB Explain the Pillars of the Prevention Work Force: Spiritual Connectedness, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

