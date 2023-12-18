U.S. Army Spc. Taiquan Owens, 601st Quarter Master Company, parachute rigger, details what a typical day looks like for a Parachute rigger at Aviano Air Base, Italy June 14. Parachute riggers pack, inspect, and repair parachutes, and must perform jumps every three months to maintain their jump status. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 04:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909226
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-SH233-2029
|Filename:
|DOD_110062060
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Riggers: Jumping into the unknown, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
