Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Parachute Riggers: Jumping into the unknown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Taiquan Owens, 601st Quarter Master Company, parachute rigger, details what a typical day looks like for a Parachute rigger at Aviano Air Base, Italy June 14. Parachute riggers pack, inspect, and repair parachutes, and must perform jumps every three months to maintain their jump status. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 04:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909226
    VIRIN: 230614-F-SH233-2029
    Filename: DOD_110062060
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Riggers: Jumping into the unknown, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Parachute Rigger
    Airborne
    Army
    31stFighterWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT