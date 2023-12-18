U.S. Army Parachute Riggers: Jumping into the unknown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909226" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Taiquan Owens, 601st Quarter Master Company, parachute rigger, details what a typical day looks like for a Parachute rigger at Aviano Air Base, Italy June 14. Parachute riggers pack, inspect, and repair parachutes, and must perform jumps every three months to maintain their jump status. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)